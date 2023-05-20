Three die in different accidents in Coimbatore

May 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

A pillion rider died in an accident in Sulur limits after the two-wheeler reportedly hit a speed-breaker. The deceased was identified as Vishnu (21).

In another accident in Sirmugai limits, Kandasamy (69), a driver of a mini-lorry was knocked down fatally by a tractor at Pugalur, near Annur, when he attempted to jump out of his vehicle which had reportedly gone uncontrollable.

In yet another accident, a pedestrian Babu (40), who was walking along Valparai-Pollachi Road was knocked down fatally by a moped. The Kottur police have registered a case.

Fitness of school buses checked

The fitness of 393 buses of 56 schools in Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Sirumugai and Periyanaickenpalayam were checked by a team led by Regional Transport Officer (in-charge) Thiagarajan on the premises of the National Higher Matriculation School, Mettupalayam.

The officials ensured fulfilment of the requirements consisting of first-aid box, CCTV, fire extinguisher, emergency exit door, 10-year experience of drivers, and yearly eye check-up for them, and the need for the helpers to help students cross the road at the points of boarding and alighting.

Three new police stations readied for inauguration

Coimbatore Buildings and manpower for the three new police stations sanctioned for Coimbatore at Kavundampalayam, Karumbukadai and Sundarapuram have been readied and posted ahead of the inauguration by Director General Police C. Shailendra Babu on May 26, according to official sources.

Man loses ₹ 7.24 lakh in online fraud

Coimbatore A 40-year-old man belonging to Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell stating that he had been cheated of ₹7.24 lakh in online fraud.

Vijayakumar said in his complaint that he was enticed into making online investment through an SMS link, and that he had gradually scaled up his investment in lieu of commissions he had received for writing reviews for the purported clients.

After investing the huge amount, Vijayakumar could not access the link and had lost both the invested and the commission amount.

Cook booked for impregnating woman

A cook has been booked by the Sulur police following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman belonging to Kerala that he had gone absconding after impregnating her with promise of marriage.

They had befriended themselves through instagram and reportedly were in a live-in relationship subsequently. The cook Murugesan (35) had deserted her when she insisted on marriage. He had subsequently married another girl, according to the complaint.

Ganja-peddler arrested

A suspected ganja-peddler Abu Dahir (45) was arrested for possessing 6.25 kg ganja and over 77 kg of banned tobacco products in Periyanaickenpalayam limits.

Since the start of this year, the rural police have arrested 314 ganja-peddlers and confiscated the contraband to the extent of 483 kg.

Further, 117 persons were arrested for possessing banned tobacco products to the extent of 1,925 kg, according to police sources.