Three die in bus-lorry collision in Namakkal

Three persons died when a lorry and a private bus collided in Namakkal district on Friday evening.

A private bus carrying more than 30 passengers was heading to Rasipuram in Namakal district from Attur in Salem district. When the bus reached the Koraiyaru bridge near Mettala around 8.30 p.m., the bus collided with a lorry that came in the opposite side. In the accident, the bus and lorry drivers, and a woman passenger in the bus died on the spot. More than 10 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to Rasipuram Government Hospital.

Police sources said that the condition of two passengers was said to be critical. The deceased were yet to be identified. The Namagiripettai police are investigating.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma visited the injured at the hospital.