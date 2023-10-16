ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed, one injured in road accident near Coimbatore

October 16, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - COIMBATORE

Police said an SUV collided head-on with tuck carrying PVC pipes on the Nachipalayam-Velanthavalam Road around 8.45 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023; the truck driver is absconding, and an investigation is underway

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died, after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a truck, near K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore district late on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The deceased have been identified as S. Ganesan (35), P. Jayakumaresan (43) and R. Sivaraj (35), all of whom hailed from Kumittipathi village.

The accident took place on the Nachipalayam-Velanthavalam Road around 8.45 p.m. on Sunday. Police said that Ganesan was driving the SUV, when it collided with a truck laden with PVC pipes.

Ganesan, Jayakumaresan and Sivaraj all suffered serious injuries and died while being rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. G. Harish (17) of Kumittipathi, who was also travelling with the trio, suffered minor injuries and he was admitted to a private hospital.

The police said that the driver of the truck absconded after the accident. The K.G. Chavadi police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Container truck gets stuck under flyover

In a separate incident, a container truck got stuck under the Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover in Coimbatore city late on Sunday.

The police said that the truck, laden with tea dust was heading to Kerala. It got stuck under a structure that was under construction, causing traffic obstructions for more than an hour.

The truck was removed using a crane. Highways Department officials inspected the site of the incident to check whether the structure had suffered damage in the accident.

