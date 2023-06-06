ADVERTISEMENT

Three die in accident in Salem

June 06, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family died when a car collided with the two-wheeler they were travelling here on Tuesday.

According to the police, M. Venkatachalam (54) of Kalparapatti, his wife Mariammal (54) and daughter K. Poongodi (23) went to a relative’s home at Uthamasolapuram on a two-wheeler. While returning home at 11 a.m., they crossed the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway when a car collided with the two-wheeler. In the accident, Mariammal and Poongodi died on the spot.

The police took the injured Venkatachalam to a local hospital and he was later referred to the Salem Government Hospital. But he died on the way. The Kondalampatti police registered a case and arrested T. Rahul (32) of Mullai Nagar in Namakkal district, who drove the car.

