Three die in accident in Namakkal

January 18, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths, including two Plus Two students, were killed in an accident on Thursday. S. David (25) of Pachudaiyampatti near Senthamangalam, who worked in a petrol bunk, was heading towards Senthamangalam from Pudhansanthai on a bike with V. Saravanan (18) late on Wednesday. At Salaiyur Jangapuram Pirivu, the two-wheeler collided with another bike coming in the opposite direction, on which were travelling R. Poovarasan (25), S. Mohankumar (25) and S. Goutham (18), a Plus Two student. All three were residents of Pachudaiyampatti. Local residents took the five to Senthamangalam Government Hospital. While David and Saravanan died on the way to the hospital, Gautam died at the hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. Poovarasan and Mohankumar were referred to a private hospital in Namakkal, where they are being treated. Senthamangalam police registered a case and are investigating.

