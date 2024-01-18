Three die in accident in Namakkal

January 18, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Namakkal

Three youths, including two Plus Two students, were killed in an accident on Thursday. S. David (25) of Pachudaiyampatti near Senthamangalam, who worked in a petrol bunk, was heading towards Senthamangalam from Pudhansanthai on a bike with V. Saravanan (18) late on Wednesday. At Salaiyur Jangapuram Pirivu, the two-wheeler collided with another bike coming in the opposite direction, on which were travelling R. Poovarasan (25), S. Mohankumar (25) and S. Goutham (18), a Plus Two student. All three were residents of Pachudaiyampatti. Local residents took the five to Senthamangalam Government Hospital. While David and Saravanan died on the way to the hospital, Gautam died at the hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. Poovarasan and Mohankumar were referred to a private hospital in Namakkal, where they are being treated. Senthamangalam police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT