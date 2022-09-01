Coimbatore

Three die in accident in Namakkal

Three persons, including a newly married woman, died in a collision involving a Jeep and a two-wheeler on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ramakrishnan (29) of Sivasakthi Nagar near Tiruchengode married Jeevitha (21) on August 29. On Wednesday, the couple was heading to a temple in Tiruchengode by Jeep. When the vehicle reached Puliyampatti, it collided with a speeding bike that came in the opposite side. Two persons, who were travelling on the two-wheeler, died on the spot. Jeevitha and Ramakrishnan sustained injuries.

Local residents sent the couple to Tiruchengode Government Hospital, but Jeevitha died on the way. The two-wheeler riders were identified as O. Suresh (35) and P. Subramani (50) of Dindigul district who came to a temple at Sankagiri in Salem. The Tiruchengode Rural Police registered a case.


