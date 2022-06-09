Three die in accident in Krishnagiri

Three persons were killed in a collision between two-wheelers here on the Krishnagiri-Kuppam national highway on Wednesday. Nagajothi (40) and her husband Raja (40) of Medugampalli were travelling on their two-wheeler on Kandikuppam road, when a two-wheeler from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle. The other vehicle had three persons including the rider. Nagajothi and Raja, and Syed Kasan on the other vehicle died on the spot.