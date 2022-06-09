Three die in accident in Krishnagiri
Three persons were killed in a collision between two-wheelers here on the Krishnagiri-Kuppam national highway on Wednesday. Nagajothi (40) and her husband Raja (40) of Medugampalli were travelling on their two-wheeler on Kandikuppam road, when a two-wheeler from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle. The other vehicle had three persons including the rider. Nagajothi and Raja, and Syed Kasan on the other vehicle died on the spot.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.