Three die in accident in Erode

Three people, including college students, were killed in an accident in Erode district on Friday night.

Mugil Nivas (22) of Karungalpalayam in Erode drove to a private college in Sathyamangalam in his car and picked up his brother Srinivas (17), a first-year student at the college, and his friends Dharmesh (19), Rohit (18) and Athi Srinivasan (22) to go on a trip to Asanur. Mugil Nivas was at the wheel when, at Vadavalli, while trying to overtake a vehicle, he collided with a minivan on the opposite side. Mugil Nivas, Rohit and Dharmesh died on the spot, while Srinivas and Athi Srinivasan have been admitted to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital with serious injuries. They were later referred to a private hospital in Erode. Sivakumar and Sathishkumar, who were in the minivan, escaped with minor injuries. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.