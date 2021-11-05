Three die after consuming alcohol on Deepavali day

Three persons were found dead in a suspected case of alcohol overdose in Coimbatore on Thursday. The police and forensic surgeons also suspect that the men, all wall painters, could have consumed thinner along with liquor.

M. Parthiban (35), and S. Sakthivel (61) from Arunthathiyar Street and A. Muruganandam (57) from Mariamman Kovil Street at Pappanaickenpalayam died after they consumed alcohol in an abandoned house on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the three men consumed alcohol around 6.30 a.m. to celebrate Deepavali.

Two of them fainted on the road while walking to their houses after having a few rounds, the police said. Muruganandam and Sakthivel fainted on the road while Parthiban managed to walk to his house.

The police said that the trio became unconscious and they were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Personnel from the Race Couse police station rushed to the place after being alerted by neighbours. They found the bottle of liquor which the trio had consumed. The police said that the three men could have mixed thinner with the liquor. However, this has to be confirmed in the post-mortem findings, said the police. Sample of the liquor will also be tested, they added.

The Race Course police have registered a case of unnatural death and started investigation.