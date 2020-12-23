Three die, 114 test positive in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, which took the overall tally of positive cases to 51,483 and the toll so far to 640.
A 58-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died of the disease, the Health Department said. A total of 49,856 patients have recovered and 640 were active cases. On Tuesday, 116 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery from COVID-19.
Tiruppur district reported 36 fresh cases that raised the tally to 16,688.
No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 16,001 patients have recovered and 473 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 214 deaths overall. On Tuesday, 76 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.
Salem had 38 new cases on Tuesday. According to officials, 28 of these were indigenous and 10 patients had returned from Erode and Namakkal. Namakkal reported 17 cases, Krishnagiri 10 and Dharmapuri five.
Erode district reported 35 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,386. While 21 persons were discharged, 306 persons continue to be under treatment.
In the Nilgiris, 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The number of people who tested positive so far in the district is 7,813, and 136 people are under treatment.
