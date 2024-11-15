Three dhabas in Coimbatore district sealed for selling liquor

Three dhabas in rural parts of Coimbatore district, which were found selling liquor to customers, were sealed on Friday.

According to the police, a total of 18 dhabas were found selling liquor or allowing customers to consume liquor brought by them, during surprise inspections carried out recently.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan sought the Revenue and Excise Departments to seal the 18 dhabas and other shack-style restaurants, from where around 100 bottles of liquor had been seized.

The 18 dhabas are located within the jurisdictions of Annur, Kovilpalayam, Karumathampatti, Chettipalayam and Sulur police stations.

The police said that the Revenue and Excise Departments started initiating action against those dhabas on Friday. Accompanied by the police, officials from the two departments sealed three dhabas on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the remaining dhabas in the list would be sealed in the coming days.