 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three dhabas in Coimbatore district sealed for selling liquor

Published - November 15, 2024 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Officials sealing the gate of a dhaba in Coimbatore district on Friday.

Officials sealing the gate of a dhaba in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three dhabas in rural parts of Coimbatore district, which were found selling liquor to customers, were sealed on Friday.

According to the police, a total of 18 dhabas were found selling liquor or allowing customers to consume liquor brought by them, during surprise inspections carried out recently.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan sought the Revenue and Excise Departments to seal the 18 dhabas and other shack-style restaurants, from where around 100 bottles of liquor had been seized.

The 18 dhabas are located within the jurisdictions of Annur, Kovilpalayam, Karumathampatti, Chettipalayam and Sulur police stations.

The police said that the Revenue and Excise Departments started initiating action against those dhabas on Friday. Accompanied by the police, officials from the two departments sealed three dhabas on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the remaining dhabas in the list would be sealed in the coming days.

Published - November 15, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.