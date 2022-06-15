Three detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The City Police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against three persons on Wednesday.

The accused were D. Nigil alias Unni Kannan (31), D. Sijohn alias Ottagam (39) of Thrissur and B. Bijish (39) of Ernakulam in Kerala. The three were arrested in connection with a robbery case on May 8. The police said they kidnapped a mango trader from Kerala and looted Rs.5,000 and mobile phones on April 14.

Considering their crime records, Deputy Commissioner M. Madasamy recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda invoked the Goondas Act against them. On Wednesday, The three have been lodged in Salem Central Prison.