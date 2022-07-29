Coimbatore

Three detained under Goondas Act in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem July 29, 2022 18:26 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:26 IST

The Salem City Police has invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against three persons, who were arrested in connection with theft and robbery cases on Friday.

According to the police, E. Arulmani alias Duke Arul (25) of Kadayampatti, M. Sanjay (19) and Boobalan (30) of Kitchipalayam were arrested by the Suramangalam and Annathanapatti police in June in connection with robbery cases.

Police had recovered 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery from Arulmani. There are three chain-snatching cases pending against him, three bike theft cases pending against Sanjay, and four robbery and attempt to murder cases pending against Boobalan.

Considering their involvement in criminal activities, Deputy Commissioners M. Madasamy (North) and S.P. Lavanya (South) recommended to City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against them.

Acting on their recommendation, the Commissioner issued an order on Friday and the order copy was served to the three accused at the Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.

