Three detaied under Goondas Act in Salem

The Salem City Police on Monday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against three persons who were arrested in connection with robbery, theft, and sale of banned lottery tickets.

According to the police, C. Arjunan (24) of Kamarajar Colony in Thiruvagoundanur was arrested by the Pallapatti police on July 21 for robbing a man of jewellery and ₹ 13,000 cash at Thiruvagoundanur. The accused already had a theft case pending against him.

N. Parasuraman (25) of Johnsonpet was arrested by Hasthampatti police on August 15 in connection with a robbery. There are two robbery cases and a theft case pending against him in two police stations, and he was already detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act in 2020.

S. Manimaran (32) of Dadagapatti was arrested by Shevapet police for selling banned lottery tickets on August 24. There are 10 cases pending against the accused for selling lottery tickets.

Deputy Commissioners M. Madasamy and S.P. Lavanya recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the three. Acting on the recommendation, the Commissioner issued an order on Monday and the order copy was served to the accused at the Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.