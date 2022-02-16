Three deer mowed down by train near Tiruppur

Three spotted deer were mowed down by a train at Vanjipalayam near Tiruppur on Wednesday, according to the Forest Department.

Officials said that a male deer and two female deer aged around five months and two years respectively were killed on the railway track around 7 a.m. The deer likely crossed the track in search of water when the train approached, officials said.

Tiruppur Forest Range Officer S. Senthilkumar inspected the spot and veterinarians autopsied the carcasses. The carcasses were buried near the railway track, according to the officials.