Three deer die in roadkill at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

November 25, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two spotted deer and a fawn were killed by a speeding lorry on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Hasanur Forest Division here on Friday.

At 6.30 a.m., officials received information that the animals were hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road at Manikal Pirivu in Hasanur Forest Range. A team led by S. Sivakumar, Forest Range Officer, inspected the spot and found that a vehicle from Bannari to Karapallam was involved in the accident. Staff at the Karapallam Forest check post were alerted who began vehicle checks. It was found that a six-wheeler lorry, driven by N. Mallu Nayakka of Chamarajanagar, was involved in the hit-and-run.

Inquiries revealed that he drove the vehicle at high speed resulting in the accident. The driver had unloaded sugarcane in the plains and was returning to Chamarajanagar when the accident occurred. A case under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, was registered and fine was imposed on the driver.

