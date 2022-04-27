 Three decades of yeoman service in dentistry

Dr.Tarun Chhabra has been organising free clinics every Friday for patients from underprivileged background

The Friday free-dental clinic organised at the office of Nilgiris dentist Tarun Chhabra is into its 30th year.

Dr. Chhabra, a renowned conservationist and an ethnographer of the indigenous Toda community, has been organising the free clinics every Friday for patients from underprivileged background.

Over the years, Dr. Chhabra said he realised that the patients who come to the free clinic would have to pay for medications, and so he began to procure medications himself for his patients.

“It was only later when friends offered to support the effort, and occasionally a patient too, upon noticing the activity on a Friday, would volunteer to chip in. Today, all needy patients are handed relevant medications after treatment. More recently, realising that some patients might well be happier if their next meal was assured, the system of handing over a packet of hot biryani was incorporated,” said Dr. Chhabra.

“It was expected that any patient who wanted good quality dental care but was hesitant to enter a private clinic due to an empty-pocket, might feel like walking in. And this is exactly as it has turned out to be. Excluding the purchase of medicines, none of the other services are sponsored from outside. Although this welfare activity has been kept out of media focus, there have been quite a few recognitions, like the Dr K.S. Sanjivi Award in 2009,” he said.

“This Friday free-dental clinic is now in its 30th year and attracts needy patients from all over the Nilgiris district, and occasionally from the plains. It is noteworthy that some institutions like the Pope Paul Mercy Home located at Nanjanad in the Nilgiris send their inmates for dental treatment on Fridays. Such patients are provided special care and services like dentures are provided without charge. Several thousand patients in this largely rural, hilly district have benefitted from the Friday clinic, over the past three decades,” added Dr. Chhabra, who also recognised the contributions of his staff, Suzana and Christy, for making the free Friday clinic a success.