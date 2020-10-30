Three deaths, 228 new cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Bureau

30 October 2020 23:55 IST

Over 40,000 people have so far recovered in the district

Coimbatore district reported three COVID-19 deaths and 228 fresh cases on Friday, taking the district’s overall tally to 43,008.

The deceased were aged 87, 67 and 59, the media bulletin said. Of the 43,008 cases, 40,041 have recovered and 2,411 were active. The number of recovered patients in the district crossed the 40,000 mark on Friday. Coimbatore district has so far reported 556 deaths. A total of 557 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported two deaths and 145 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 12,644 cases. The deceased were aged 81 and 88. Of the 12,644 cases, 11,448 have recovered and 1,005 were active.

The district has so far reported 191 deaths. As many as 100 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Of the 170 cases reported in Salem district, 151 were indigenous. Nineteen patients had returned from Madurai, Namakkal and Coimbatore. Two patients aged 77 and 67 died. Namakkal district reported 46 fresh cases. According to health officials, five patients had returned from Tiruchi, Salem and Karur.

In the Nilgiris, 33 people tested positive for the disease. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris stood at 6,589. The toll increased from 38 to 39 on Friday, while the district administration said that 253 people were under treatment.

Erode district reported 115 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 10,338. While 39 persons were discharged, 901 persons continued to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district recorded 39 cases and Dharmapuri 14.