Three deaths, 113 fresh COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 113 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, which took the toll to 2,461. As many as 111 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 1,254 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 56 new cases on Friday. The district had 595 active cases and 51 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death, taking the toll to 997.

Fifteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday and the overall tally rose to 34,030. The district had 204 active cases.