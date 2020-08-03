Three dead, seven injured in accident

Tiruppur

03 August 2020 22:10 IST

Three persons died and seven suffered injuries after a car hit two motorcycles at Pollikalipalayam on the outskirts of Tiruppur on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that the car driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst on the Tiruppur – Dharapuram Road at 2.45 p.m. The car first hit a two-wheeler going in front of it near Pollikalipalayam Government High School, leading to the death of rider Saminathan( 65), and his wife Rathinam (55).

The car then hit another two-wheeler on which a couple and their 13-year-old daughter were travelling. However, the three escaped with minor injuries.

Five persons -- two men and three women -- who were travelling in the car were injured and rushed to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. One of them, Subash (22), died during treatment at the hospital.

District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal visited the accident spot. Avinashipalayam police registered a case.