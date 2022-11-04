Three-day Yuva India 2022 to be held at Coimbatore Collectorate from November 16

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 17:53 IST

Coimbatore district administration, City Police, and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity will jointly organise Yuva India 2022 on November 16, 17 and 18 at the Collectorate, said Collector G.S. Sameeran, on Friday.

The initiative is to raise awareness on the importance of road safety, about uniformed services and drive against drugs and to provide career guidance.

In the event to be held under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, 1,000 school children and 9,000 college students are expected to participate..

Further, the Collector said they received 182 short films on drug prevention recently. The best 10 films among them will be screened in the event and five directors will be given a chance to interact with film director Lokesh Kanagaraj, he said.

Also, one of them will be chosen to work as an assistant director in Mr. Kanagaraj’s next film.

