Three-day ‘United Build Expo’ begins in Coimbatore

June 23, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The three-day ‘United Build Expo’ got under way at the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia ) Trade Fair Complex on Friday.

Organised by the Union Trade Fair India, the exhibition is on till June 25 and will be open from 10 a.m. There are over 80 stalls displaying building materials, household and lawn furniture, lighting, interior and exterior designs and lawn statues. Builders such as Casagrand Perch, Greenfield Housing, Address Developers and Wallone Infra, Interior designers such as Sakthi Associates and Colour Coat have set up stalls. Other stalls include Janani and Waterproof for waterproofing works, Pasolite for lighting, Schindler for elevator and escalator services for individual villas and organisations, Q- Crafts for Nalakath Granites for innovative infrastructure. Naveen from Wallone Infra Chennai introduced Wallone Earth Blocks that aid in climate control.