Three-day training programme for Tangedco engineers held in Erode

A three-day training programme on implementing the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) engineers concluded here on Friday.

The Ministry of Power, Government of India, is implementing RDSS to help electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) to improve their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing result-linked financial assistance to companies and also to strengthen supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving basic minimum benchmarks.

The aim of this scheme is to reduce the Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses (AT and C) losses to pan-India levels of 12-15% by 2024-25 and to reduce the Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realised (ARR) gap to zero by 2024-25. Also, the scheme aims to improve quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.

As part of this scheme, National Power Training Institute has been assigned the task to conduct training programs on “Smart Metering and SCADA System implementation” for State Government DISCOM Employees under RDSS. Experts from National Power Training Institute, Southern Region, Neyveli conducted the training programme from May 18 to 20 at the Chief Engineer/Distribution, Erode Region Office for 40 engineers.

S. Senthilkumar, Deputy Director, NPTI, Neyveli delivered the welcome address and the programme was inaugurated by Tripta Thakur, Director General, NPTI, through online.

N. MuraliDharan, Chief Engineer/ Distribution / Erode Region delivered the special address while K. Indirani, Superintending Engineer, Erode EDC, and M. Punithan, Deputy General Manager, delivered the vote of thanks.