Three-day textile fair begins in Tiruppur

The 16th edition of the Yarnex – India International Yarn Exhibition and the 9th edition of the TexIndia – Textile Sourcing Fair began here on Thursday.

The three-day textile fair, which is open only to traders, saw the participation of over 130 Indian and overseas companies displaying their products, according to a press release. Both the exhibitions saw participants from Mumbai, Surat, Ludhiana, Amritsar and the western districts in Tamil Nadu.