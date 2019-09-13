Coimbatore

Three-day textile fair begins in Tiruppur

A visitor walking through the products displayed at the textile fair inaugurated at IKF Complex in Tiruppur on September 12, .

A visitor walking through the products displayed at the textile fair inaugurated at IKF Complex in Tiruppur on September 12, .   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

The 16th edition of the Yarnex – India International Yarn Exhibition and the 9th edition of the TexIndia – Textile Sourcing Fair began here on Thursday.

The three-day textile fair, which is open only to traders, saw the participation of over 130 Indian and overseas companies displaying their products, according to a press release. Both the exhibitions saw participants from Mumbai, Surat, Ludhiana, Amritsar and the western districts in Tamil Nadu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 2:44:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-day-textile-fair-begins-in-tiruppur/article29405957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY