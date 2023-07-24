ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day textile expo begins at Texvalley in Erode

July 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A three-day Textile Accessories Garment (TAG) Expo was inaugurated at Texvalley, an integrated textile marketing centre at Chithode, here on Monday.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan and A.G. Venkatachalam, inaugurated the expo that will be held till July 26.

Organisers said the South India’s largest B2B expo was held ahead of Deepavali and festival seasons, and textile manufacturers and traders from various States were participating. As many as 200 stalls exhibiting various fabrics and fashion and latest trends in the textile industry were the key attractions. Also, buyers, wholesalers, agents and merchandisers, members of 150 associations were also participating. A fashion show would be held on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US