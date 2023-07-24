Three-day textile expo begins at Texvalley in Erode

July 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

A three-day Textile Accessories Garment (TAG) Expo was inaugurated at Texvalley, an integrated textile marketing centre at Chithode, here on Monday.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan and A.G. Venkatachalam, inaugurated the expo that will be held till July 26.

Organisers said the South India’s largest B2B expo was held ahead of Deepavali and festival seasons, and textile manufacturers and traders from various States were participating. As many as 200 stalls exhibiting various fabrics and fashion and latest trends in the textile industry were the key attractions. Also, buyers, wholesalers, agents and merchandisers, members of 150 associations were also participating. A fashion show would be held on Tuesday.