HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day textile expo begins at Texvalley in Erode

July 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A three-day Textile Accessories Garment (TAG) Expo was inaugurated at Texvalley, an integrated textile marketing centre at Chithode, here on Monday.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan and A.G. Venkatachalam, inaugurated the expo that will be held till July 26.

Organisers said the South India’s largest B2B expo was held ahead of Deepavali and festival seasons, and textile manufacturers and traders from various States were participating. As many as 200 stalls exhibiting various fabrics and fashion and latest trends in the textile industry were the key attractions. Also, buyers, wholesalers, agents and merchandisers, members of 150 associations were also participating. A fashion show would be held on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.