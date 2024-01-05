GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day ‘Taste of Coimbatore’ food festival begins

January 05, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A stall at the three-day food festival, ‘Taste of Coimbatore’, organised by the Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association as part of Coimbatore Vizha at Codissia ground on Friday.

A stall at the three-day food festival, ‘Taste of Coimbatore’, organised by the Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association as part of Coimbatore Vizha at Codissia ground on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The three-day food festival, “Taste of Coimbatore’‘, held as part of the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha was inaugurated at the Codissia ground here on Friday.

Organised by the Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association, the event is being held after a gap of four years.

With over 150 stalls offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian fares, the event also features traditional folk dances such as Mayilaatam, Silambaatam, Paraiyattam, Poikaal Kudhirai , Karagaattam and musical performance.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Founder and Managing Director of Milky Mist Sathishkumar T. and CEO of Varun Beverages Limited Manmohan Paul took part in the inaugural.

Coimbatore’s Got Talent 2024

Coimbatore’s Got Talent 2024, held as part of Coimbatore Vizha on the premises of Kumaraguru College of Technology, featured 40 participants aged 10 to 49. The event attracted over 300 online registrations and featured singing, dancing, silambam, mimicry, and magic performances. Arjun Deepak, a 10-year-old, won the “CGT Winner Award – 2024” and a cash prize of ₹30,000. The jury members were ‘Kanaa’ fame actor Darshan, Bharatnayam dancer Lavanya Shankar, and Beat Boxer Abhishek Bhaskar.

