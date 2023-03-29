Three-day Tamil Nadu Music Festival inaugurated in Coimbatore

March 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the three-day ‘Tamil Nadu Music Festival’ organised by the Tamil Nadu Government Music College and State Department of Art and Culture was inaugurated on Wednesday. Bharatanatyam programme will be held on March 30 and the annual day of the college will be on March 31, a press release read. The Collector said, “The cultural development of a society can be known only by its art forms. Thevaram, Thiruvasakam, Thirupukazh, Pasuram, Thiruvaimozhi and many more works have contributed to the growth of Tamil music. Students should use this fest as an opportunity to develop their skills.”

Tiruppur Budget on March 31

The Tiruppur Corporation council will meet at on March 31 to present the annual Budget 2023-24 in the Corporation main office at 10 a.m., said a release from the civic body stated.

Tax defaulters’ name, amount details to be released by Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap in a statement stated that the names of those who have outstanding tax arrears with the amount details will be released soon on social media. Hence, those with pending dues under property tax, vacancy tax, business tax, drinking water charges etc., are instructed to clear them by March 31, the statement read.