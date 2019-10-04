Three-day loan mela begins

A three-day loan mela that focuses on encouraging customers to avail all types of loans including retail, agriculture, educational and MSME, began at Parimalam Mahal here on Friday.

As part of outreach programme, the Central government has recently announced that loan melas would be held across 250 districts across the country to meet the demand during the festival period.

Collector C. Kathiravan inaugurated the mela in the presence of S. Aravindan, District Lead Manager, Canara Bank, and managers from various nationalised banks.

Officials said that 35 banks including State Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and private banks were participating in the mela.

Stalls were allotted for each bank and one can gets details for availing loans for agriculture, vehicle, business, home, education, small units and various other categories.

Officials said that applications with necessary documents seeking loans are accepted from the people during the mela and after processing, loan is distributed through the respective bank branch in the applicant’s area.

Most of the inquiries on the first day were related to rate of interest, repayment period, problems in getting loans and inquiry over required documents for getting loans.

Apart from this, non-financial institution, SIDBI and NABARD were also participating in the mela.