Three-day Knit Show begins in Tiruppur

August 11, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

: Knit Show 2023, a three-day exhibition of cutting-edge textile and apparel manufacturing technologies, began here on Friday, registering significant footfall.

K.M. Subramanian, president, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of A.C. Eswaran, president, South India Hosiery Manufacturers’ Association (SIHMA). “We are expecting over 20,000 visitors over the three days to the over 420 stalls,” said M. Krishna, Organiser.

The exhibition features latest technologies pertaining to fashion accessories, fabrics and allied products, digital printing, sewing, knitting, embroidery, braiding machines, dyes, chemicals and inks.

The speakers including representatives of TEA, SIMHA, Tirupur Export Knitwear Manufactures Association, Dyers’ Association of Tirupur, Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturer Association, Tirupur Industrial Federation, and South Indian Imported Machine Knitters Association, and Computer Embroiderers Association, discussed strategies to invigorate the hosieries cluster against the backdrop of challenges from countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.

