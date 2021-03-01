Three-day horse show concludes

The second annual edition of the horse show titled ‘Hooves Print, which was conducted by the Indigenous Horse Society of India, concluded here on Sunday.

According to a press release, Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the event at the Alexander Equestrian Club on Thursday. Intended to raise awareness on indigenous horse breeds, the show was held from Friday to Sunday. Over 80 horses from various States, including Kerala and Rajasthan, participated in the event that included horse parades and horsemanship shows, the release said.

Raghavendra Singh Dundlod, vice-president of the Indigenous Horse Society of India, said in his speech on Friday that there has been rising interest in indigenous horse breeds in southern India. The indigenous horses should participate and find success in national-level equestrian sporting events, he said.

Chairman of JRD Realtors J. Rajendran and founder-director of the Alexander Equestrian Club Sakthi Balaji were present, the release said.