Three-day convention on agri engineering innovation begins at TNAU in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 09, 2022 20:00 IST

The three-day annual Convention of Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers — ‘Agricultural Engineering Innovation for Global Food Security’ took off here on Wednesday.

The conference, organised by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers, will be held in four themes with 18 sessions. So far, at the convention, roughly 750 abstracts were received, according to a press release.

An international symposium — ‘India@2047: Agricultural Engineering Perspective’ and a ‘Common Incubation Centre’ under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (MoPFI-PMFME) were unveiled on the occasion.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General Himanshu Pathak and Agricultural Production Commissioner C. Samayamoorthy, who took part virtually, said machinery must be developed that can be used across all seasons and for all grains.

