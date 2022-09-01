Three-day conclave begins at institution

Former ISRO scientist S. Nambi Narayanan speaking at the SSVM Residential School in Mettupalayam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The Indian Space Research Organisation had 55 years ago developed a programme to recover payloads launched into space

ADVERTISEMENT

At the SSVM Transforming India Conclave, former scientist of ISRO S. Nambi Narayanan said in 1967, former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was then a senior scientist at the space agency, had asked a team at INCOSPAR (now ISRO), to come up with a payload recovery system. What was significant was that the agency at that time had no rockets yet the team was successful with the project, he said.

“This (incident) is not actually recorded. From this you can understand, if you have the willpower, if you have the imagination, if you are able to dream, you can achieve whatever you want,” Mr. Narayanan said.

The conclave is being held from September 1-3 to celebrate the 25th year of SSVM Residential School, Mettupalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event, students can propose their entrepreneurial ideas to industry experts, who will analyse their ideas and provide feedback. Successful students and teachers will be handed Studentpreneur and Inspirational Guru awards.

Along with Mr. Narayanan, Health Basix founder and CEO Swathy Rohit, fashion designer Vivek Karunakaran, Vriksham Education founder Anupama Kumar Vijay Anand and online content creator A.N. Mohamed Irfan were present.