Three-day building material expo takes off in Coimbatore

Published - November 22, 2024 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Construction and interior design materials are exhibited at “Build Excon 2024”, organised in Coimbatore city on November 22, 2024, by the Coimbatore District All Civil Engineers Association.

The Coimbatore District All Civil Engineers Association is organising “Build Excon 2024”, a three-day exhibition in Coimbatore city from November 22.

A press release from the organisers said the event, inaugurated in the presence of Builders Association of India National President K. Viswanathan, Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, and Coimbatore Corporation Mayor K. Ranganayaki, has 165 stalls displaying construction materials, technologies, and equipment. “We expect 25,000 visitors,” said the event chairman K.P. Chevvel.

The participants are from Coimbatore and nearby districts and Kerala too. Apart from seminars on topics such as wastewater management, house wiring, and importance of soil test, for the public and engineering students, the exhibition has a lounge for business development activities. Many stalls have introduced new products, he added.

Furniture, UPVC windows and doors, glasses, lights, interior decoration, and precast structures are among the displays.

The event also offers consultations free of charge regarding construction and the visitors can take home saplings free of cost.

