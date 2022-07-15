Coimbatore

Three-day Build Expo 2022 begins in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 15, 2022 18:15 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 18:15 IST

The Build Expo 2022 was inaugurated at the Brindhavan Auditorium on Avinashi Road in the city on Friday. The expo will go on till July 17 (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At the exhibition architects, builders and interior designers will display their projects for the public. The 100-stall exhibition will display the latest machinery, vehicles, design elements, electrical appliances, safety gear, chemicals, generators, inverters, pumps, pipes, fittings, roofing, tiles, woodworks, m-sand, wallpapers etc. Participants will be coming from many cities including Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru.

