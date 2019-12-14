Three-day Arogya Fair begins

An “Arogya Fair 2019”, with about 50 stalls, is on in the city for three days from Friday. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising the exhibition with support from Central and State Governments.

The event at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex has stalls on Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy and Yoga. Participants from Tamil Nadu have put up stalls mainly on Siddha and many from Kerala have displayed Ayurveda products. Various councils of Ayush system also have put up stalls at the fair. The organisers said that this is the first time the exhibition is being conducted in Coimbatore and the third time in Tamil Nadu.

The same set of participants usually take part in the fair in different cities. Apart from products, the fair also has experts offering free consultation, medicines, and talks on Ayurveda, Siddha, Homeopathy and Unani treatments. There are cultural events too. About 40,000 visitors are expected during the three days, they said.

K. Kanakavalli, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Siddha, Chennai, was present at the inaugural.