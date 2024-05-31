GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three-day annual boat race begins in Ooty

Published - May 31, 2024 09:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists participating in the annual boat race at the Ooty lake on Friday.

Tourists participating in the annual boat race at the Ooty lake on Friday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, inaugurated the Ooty Boat Race at the Ooty Lake and Boat House on Friday.

The event, which is being held till June 2, 2024, is open to all participants, including tourists and local residents. The Nilgiris district administration said that the boat race was held under different categories — men’s and women’s doubles, for rowers, media personnel, couples and government staff.

Ms. Aruna distributed prizes to the winners of each category.

The boat race was preceded by cultural events that enthralled visitors to the boat house. The boat race is being organised jointly by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and the Nilgiris district administration. The event is being held as part of the Nilgiris’ annual summer festival, which earlier featured the annual Rose Show, Fruit Show and the Flower Show.

Present at the inauguration of the boat race was Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel, District Revenue Officer, Keerthi Priyadarshini, the Manager of TTDC (Udhagamandalam), Gunasekaran, and other officials.

The Nilgiris district administration stated that a total of 14.07 lakh people have visited the Nilgiris during the annual summer festival this year, starting from May 7. They expect tourist footfall to remain high till the schools reopen in June.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.