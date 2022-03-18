Three-day agriculture and dairy exhibition begins in Erode
A three-day agriculture and dairy exhibition that showcases the latest technology in the two sectors began at Parimalam Mahal here on Friday.
Organised by the United Trade Fair India Private Limited, the exhibition is being conducted for the fifth year in the city. The expo focuses on bridging the gap between farmers and technology and promotes technology-based agriculture and dairy development.
Over 150 stalls displaying agro-technical equipment like power tillers, solar motors, pumps, pipes, drip irrigation system, and harvester, and non-technical items such as natural fertilizers, minor cereal farming and horticulture books are on display. Also, solar products such as pumps, lamps and motors are on display in the fair.
The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
