Three-day agri and dairy technology exhibition begins in Erode

A three-day exhibition on agricultural and dairy technology, United Agri and Dairy Tech 2020, was inaugurated at V.O.C. Grounds here on Friday.

Organised by the United Trade Fairs India Private Limited for the 12th year, farmers M. Palanisamy from Anthiyur and P.M. Duraisamy from Elumathur inaugurated the fair in the presence of organisers D. Manoj Kumar and S. Bhagyaraj.

Displays in over 100 stalls include farm equipment including power tillers, technology adopted in cold rooms, state-of-the-art technology motors and solar pumps, drip irrigation systems, harvester machine, weightless tillers, pesticides and other products that would benefit the farming community. Displays on minor millets and books on farming and nursery are available at the venue.

Organisers said that the exhibition was aimed at exposing farmers to latest agricultural technology available in the market. They wanted more youngsters to visit the exhibition.

Subsidies on solar powered equipment for pumps, lights and motors were also explained to farmers.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.