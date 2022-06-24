Three-day ‘Aeroplus 2022’ exhibition begins in Coimbatore

Aeroplus 2022, the three-day exhibition organised by the Nehru Group of Institutions began here on Friday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Air Commodore KAA Sanjeeb VSM, Air Officer Commanding, 5 BRD, Air Force Station, Sulur, Coimbatore. He said the exhibition provided an opportunity for the students to explore aeroplanes, which they would have only seen in the sky.

P. Krishnadas, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Nehru Group of Institutions, presided over the function. Exhibition convener A. Ramesh Babu explained the scope of this exhibition. P. Krishnakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, said the exhibition was being held by the institution since early 1990s.

The exhibition is open to the public on June 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry is free for all.