Coimbatore

Three COVID-19 patients die waiting outside Salem GH

Three COVID-19 patients, who were waiting at the triage zone of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, died on Wednesday. However, Dean R. Murugeshan said he was not aware of the issue and that all the 800 beds in the COVID-19 block were occupied.

Sources in the hospital said that a 52-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were waiting in ambulances while a 35-year-old woman was waiting in an autorickshaw near the zone. However, all the three patients died before being admitted to the hospital. On May 4, three COVID-19 patients died while waiting at the zone.

Mr. Murugeshan said that though private hospitals had been asked not to send patients without confirming the bed availability here, they continued to do so.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 11:08:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-covid-19-patients-die-waiting-outside-salem-gh/article34545492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY