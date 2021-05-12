Three COVID-19 patients die waiting outside Salem GH

Three COVID-19 patients, who were waiting at the triage zone of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, died on Wednesday. However, Dean R. Murugeshan said he was not aware of the issue and that all the 800 beds in the COVID-19 block were occupied.

Sources in the hospital said that a 52-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were waiting in ambulances while a 35-year-old woman was waiting in an autorickshaw near the zone. However, all the three patients died before being admitted to the hospital. On May 4, three COVID-19 patients died while waiting at the zone.

Mr. Murugeshan said that though private hospitals had been asked not to send patients without confirming the bed availability here, they continued to do so.