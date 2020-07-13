Four COVID-19 patients die in western region

SALEM/Tiruppur

13 July 2020 23:09 IST

All four had kidney ailments; woman advised home quarantine commits suicide at Nethimedu

Three COVID-19 positive persons died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem on Sunday and an elderly man died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Monday.

According to Health Department officials, a 47-year-old woman from Sankagiri, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for kidney ailments, was shifted to GMKMCH after she tested positive. She died soon after she was shifted to the government hospital. A 32-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Karur Government Hospital was shifted to GMKMCH for better treatment on Sunday. However, the man died during the late hours of Sunday. According to officials, he was suffering from kidney ailments. A 45-year-old woman from Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and was shifted to GMKMCH, where she died. The patient was suffering from kidney ailments, officials said.

Tiruppur

A 70-year-old man from Udumalpet, Tiruppur, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital in Coimbatore, passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was suffering from chronic renal failure, a tweet from Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Advertising

Advertising

Case registered

A 67-year-old woman, who was advised home quarantine, committed suicide at her residence near Nethimedu in Salem. According to Health Department officials, the woman’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was shifted to GMKMCH. The woman tested negative and was advised home quarantine. Annadhanapatti police have registered a case.

Helpline

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.