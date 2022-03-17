Three COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Three COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,664.

While two persons were discharged, 19 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded two COVID cases, and zero cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district stood at 15 cases as of Thursday. A total of 59,626 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded one fresh case and zero cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district was 17. As of date, a total 36,191 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

One case each was reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday. According to officials, both cases were indigenous.