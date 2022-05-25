Three couples from Telangana arrested for house break-ins in Erode

Three couples from Telangana who were allegedly involved in burglary in the city and across the State were arrested by the police here on Wednesday.

Recently, many house break-ins were reported in Erode Taluk Police Station limits, after which the police intensified patrol. At Rangampalayam, a man was found moving in a suspicious manner during night and the police picked him up and took him to the station.

He was identified as V. Suriya (24) of Warangal city in Telangana. Further inquiries revealed that he along with his wife Bharathi (22), and two other couples — D. Mani (38) and Meena (28) and D. Vijay (42) and Lakshmi (26) — all from the same district, were involved in various crimes. The police arrested all the six and recovered 40 sovereign gold jewellery and ₹75,000 from them.

Town DSP Ananda Kumar told the media that three couples were involved in stealing from seven houses in the station limits. They used to inspect houses as sellers and alm-seekers to check for locked houses and executed their plans. “Since they carried their children with them, the public did not suspect them,” he said. Forty cases were registered against each couple in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while 30 cases in 12 districts in Tamil Nadu. The six accused were produced in the court and lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.