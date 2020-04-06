Three containment zones formed in Tiruppur

A total of three containment zones have been formed in Tiruppur city in the wake of new COVID-19 positive cases in the district, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan in Tiruppur on Monday.

He chaired a review meeting at the District Collectorate on the precautionary measures against COVID-19 undertaken by the district administration.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the containment zones were sealed and disinfected. “All precautionary measures [in the three zones] are being taken by the District Collector and Corporation Commissioner,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that more than 90% of the 7,25,695 cardholders have received State government’s special assistance of ₹ 1,000 and essential commodities for COVID-19 through the fair price outlets. A total of 58,248 migrant workers have been identified across the district and the district administration has been supplying essential commodities regularly, he said. Adequate quantity of masks is available in Tiruppur district, some of which are sent to other parts of State also, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar, District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, MLAs from the district and prominent officials from Revenue Department and Health Department participated in the meeting.

Survey under way

K. Boopathy, City Health Officer under Tiruppur Corporation, said that door-to-door survey has commenced to check if the residents are showing symptoms of COVID-19. The two containment zones were created following the two new positive cases, both of whom were from Tiruppur city, he said. The district administration is supplying essential commodities door-to-door in the containment zones as the residents are required to not venture outside their residences, Mr. Boopathy said.