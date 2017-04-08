Three companies bid for 24x7 water project

Three companies have placed their bids for executing the Coimbatore Corporation’s 24x7 drinking water supply project. The civic body had to cancel the last tender, floated in December 2015, after the bidders backed out when the technical evaluation process was on.
Sources said that once the Corporation opened the bids by early next week, it would be in a position to comment on the subject.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor