Coimbatore

Three companies bid for 24x7 water project

Three companies have placed their bids for executing the Coimbatore Corporation’s 24x7 drinking water supply project. The civic body had to cancel the last tender, floated in December 2015, after the bidders backed out when the technical evaluation process was on.

Sources said that once the Corporation opened the bids by early next week, it would be in a position to comment on the subject.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 4, 2020 1:47:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-companies-bid-for-24x7-water-project/article17894748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY