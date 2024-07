Three college students died after the car they were travelling met with an accident near Kaniyur, near Coimbatore, on Wednesday evening.

The police said Vishal, Boopesh and Ibrahim, students of different private colleges in Coimbatore, died after the car rammed the median near Kaniyur toll plaza. The Karumathampatti police have launched an investigation.

