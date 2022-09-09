Three college students die as car plunges into open well near Coimbatore 

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE:
September 09, 2022 11:45 IST

Three college students drowned after the car they travelled in plunged into an abandoned open well near Thondamuthur here on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as V. Adarsh, Ravi and Nandanan, all aged 18. Another student, namely M. Roshan (18) of Vadavalli, managed to escape.

The accident took place on Friday morning when the four students were heading to Vadavalli, reportedly after celebrating Onam at a club on Siruvani Road on Thursday night.

The police said that Mr. Roshan drove the car and he lost control of the vehicle at Thennamanallur.

The car veered off the road and fell into a well on the side of the road. Though Mr. Roshan managed to get out of the car and escape, his friends got trapped inside the car and drowned. The well is said to have more than 50 feet of water.

After being alerted by the local people, the police and the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot. Fire brigades were engaged in retrieving bodies of the deceased. Two bodies were retrieved at the time of filing this report.

