Three Class XI students dismissed for making bomb threat to their school

Published - November 20, 2024 08:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Three Class IX students of Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Moolapalayam in the city were dismissed for making a hoax bomb threat to their school.

Around 10 a.m. on November 12, 2024, school authorities received an email that bombs has been planted on the school premises and that they would explode any moment. As a precaution, the school declared a holiday, and students were sent home. A thorough search by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and the police lasted over five hours but found no explosives. The incident was confirmed as a hoax, and an investigation was launched.

The police traced the email to three students. The school management informed their parents about the severity of the situation. Following discussions, the parents requested transfer certificates for their children, which were issued. The boys have been enrolled at other schools.

This was the second such incident at the school, as a similar hoax was reported on September 2. In that instance, two students were identified as culprits but were let off with a warning. 

