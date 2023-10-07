ADVERTISEMENT

Three children fall sick after eating puffs in Salem; bakery sealed

October 07, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Salem

Officials said a farmer had bought the snacks for his three children from a bakery; the children were hospitalised but are now reported to be in stable condition

The Hindu Bureau

Three children fell sick on Friday, October 6, 2023, after eating snacks from a bakery in Salem. Following the incident, food safety officials sealed the bakery.

M. Vishwanathan (38), a resident of Edanganasalai, is a farmer. On Friday afternoon, he and his family went to a temple and later returned to their house. On the way home, Vishwanathan bought puffs for his three children, aged 9, 8, and 3, from a bakery at Konganapuram. The children ate the snacks, and after returning home, they fell sick. They were subsequntly admitted to a government hospital. Sources said the children are fine now, after undergoing medical treatment.

Following the incident, food safety department officials went to the bakery, seized the snack items, and sent them for a lab test. The officials also sealed the bakery.

